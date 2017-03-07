UFC 209 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Shelved For Six Months

The UFC 209 medical suspensions have been released.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) sent out the official UFC 209 medical suspensions. UFC 209 took place this past Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event featured a welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. “The Chosen One” took a majority decision. Woodley was not handed a medical suspension. “Wonderboy” has been handed a suspension that lasts until April 4.

Three of the biggest suspensions were given to Luke Sanders, Mark Godbeer, and Tyson Pedro. They have been suspended until Sept. 1, but they can be cleared sooner.

Below is the full list of UFC 209 medical suspensions:

Stephen Thompson: suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26 due to multiple lacerations (forehead, left eye)

David Teymur: suspended until April 19 with no contact during training until April 4 for precautionary reasons

Lando Vannata: suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26 due to a right-cheek laceration

Rashad Evans: suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26 for precautionary reasons

Mark Hunt: suspended until April 19 with no contact during training until April 4 for precautionary reasons

Luis Henrique: suspended until May 4 with no contact during training until April 4 due to multiple lacerations (left eyelid and left eyebrow)

Darren Elkins: suspended until April 19 with no contact during training until April 4 due to multiple lacerations (right eyebrow and bridge of nose)

Mirsad Bektic: suspended until April 19 with no contact during training until April 4 for precautionary reasons

Iuri Alcantara: suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26 due to lacerations near left ear and knuckles

Luke Sanders: suspended until Sept. 1, though an orthopedic doctor can clear him early from a possible left-hand injury; regardless, suspended and no contact during training until April 19

Mark Godbeer: suspended until Sept. 1, though an orthopedic doctor can clear him early from a possible right-hand injury; regardless, suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26

Daniel Spitz: Follow-up MRI required by Feb. 27, 2018

Tyson Pedro: suspended until Sept. 1, though an orthopedic doctor can clear him early from a possible right-hand injury; regardless, suspended until April 4 with no contact during training until March 26 due to a tongue laceration and left-eye swelling

Paul Craig: suspended until May 4 with no contact during training until April 4 due to a temporomandibular joint (jaw area) injury