Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson Canceled, Ferguson & Khabib’s Manager React

By
Brad Davis
-
0

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s interim Lightweight Championship fight against Tony Ferguson scheduled for Saturday night’s UFC 209 pay-per-view has been canceled.

Nurmagomedov was hospitalized early Friday morning after falling ill due to weight cutting. According to UFC, the fight has been called off due to “doctor’s recommendation.”

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz issued a statement to MMA Fighting on Friday explaining the situation:

“I feel bad for Tony and his camp, I really do.

“The most important thing right now is Khabib’s health. He’s currently resting in his room. We’re not thinking about what’s next at this time.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Tony, his team, the UFC and the fans. We were all looking forward to this fight very much.”

This is the third time that a signed fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been called off.

LATEST NEWS

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson Canceled, Ferguson & Khabib’s Manager React

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov's interim Lightweight Championship fight against Tony Ferguson scheduled for Saturday night's UFC 209 pay-per-view has been canceled. Nurmagomedov was hospitalized early Friday morning after falling ill...

SuperKombat Partners With Prestigious 4M Media Agency

0
New York, NY (FEBRUARY 26TH, 2017) – 4M Media announced itself today as the exclusive marketing arm of the Superkombat Fighting Championship for the...
Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem on Mark Hunt’s ‘Cheat’ Comments: ‘I Don’t Take it Personal’

0
Alistair Overeem is taking the verbal assault from Mark Hunt in stride. During a media session, Hunt unloaded on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and...
UFC 209 Embeddedvideo

UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 5): Georges St-Pierre Makes an Appearance

0
A very special guest appears on episode five of UFC 209 Embedded. The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has uploaded the...
Luis Henrique

Luis Henrique: ‘I Hope to Fight For The UFC Until I’m 40’

0
Luis Henrique doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. The 23-year-old heavyweight said he's just getting warmed up. Henrique, who fights Marcin Tybura this Saturday night (March...