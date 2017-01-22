UFC 209 Odds: Woodley, Ferguson Open As Betting Underdogs For March PPV

The opening betting lines are in for a pair of UFC title fights scheduled to go down in March.

The folks at Best Fight Odds have released their betting odds for the UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and the highly-anticipated interim UFC Lightweight Title bout pitting undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson.

Scheduled as the main event and co-main event for the UFC 209 pay-per-view on March 4th, the two title fights — according to the oddsmakers — are very even matchups.

Best Fight Odds have the challenger, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, a slight favorite over reigning champion and the man who narrowly defeated him in his last fight, Tyron Woodley.

The website has “Wonderboy” opening at -115, while Woodley opened as a slight underdog at +105. What this means is a $115 bet on Thompson would earn you $100 profit if he wins. On the flip-side, a $100 bet on Woodley would bank you $105 if he were to win.

For the interim UFC Lightweight Title bout, the odds are a lot closer than many might have expected. Best Fight Odds have Khabib Nurmagomedov opened at -172, while Ferguson, the betting underdog, opened at +158.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 goes down live on Saturday, March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, airing live on pay-per-view.