UFC 209: Scotland’s Light Heavyweight Paul Craig “Not a Big UFC Fan”

UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig is looking ahead to his second fight in the promotion against Tyson Pedro in the featured UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at Saturday’s UFC 209 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If you had asked the 29-year-old former soccer player about his opponent, he would likely come up short. In fact, Paul Craig’s knowledge other fighters, in general, would likely surprise most: he is admittedly someone who isn’t even a fan of the UFC. Craig recently expained to MMA Junkie:

“Not to sound big-headed, but the name [Pedro] meant nothing to me. I’m not a big UFC fan. I don’t spend much time watching opponents, but I had the confidence in my coach to accept that fight right off the bat. “We had asked to fight in Vegas at UFC 209 because my teammate, Mark Godbeer, had got his fight with Todd Duffee. We got in touch with the UFC to see if we could get a fight then, but they said the card was full. Then, two days later, they phoned us back and asked if we’d like to fight Tyson Pedro, and although I’d been very vocal about getting a top-10 or top-15 opponent, when you ask the UFC for something and they come back to you, you don’t really turn them down.”

It was UFC on FOX 22’s prelims that Paul Craig signalled his entrance to the UFC with victory over Luis Henrique da Silva by way of second-round submission. “Bearjew” bagged a “Performance of the Night” bonus, and drew positive attention to himself. Craig started his career aged 24, in a business where most have been at least schooled in one discipline from an early age.

When asked why he participates in a sport he doesn’t enjoy watching (especially a sport where you are bound to take a beaten at some point) Craig was philosophical: