UFC 205: Tyson Pedro v Paul “Bearjew” Craig is Fight Pass Main Event

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC 209 adds another intriguing contest as UFC officials confirm the Fight Pass main event between Pedro and Craig. 

The Fight Pass main event will see a light-heavyweight bout between two unbeaten prospects as Australia’s Pedro (5-0 MMA) squares off against Scotland’s Paul Craig (9-0 MMA). on UFC Fight Pass as the streaming service’s main event. The fight had already been announced for UFC 209 in January but the bout order was yet to be

Paul Craig was a recent guest on MMA News podcast, which you can listen to here.

While the bout had been announced as part of UFC 209 back in January, the UFC had yet to prioritize schedules and order for the card.

Both fighters currently hold records of 1-0 in the UFC, yet one of the men will likely exit teh octagon in March with an “L” on their record. UFC 209 promises to be one of the best in recent memory, featuring a world-title rematch in the welterweight division between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, as well as an interim lightweight scrap for gold as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson punch, kick and grapple it out for the right to face incumbent champion Conor McGregor.

Pedro defeated Khalil Rountree by rear-naked choke in Australia at UFC Fight Night 101 in his last bout, while Craig’s armbar victory over Henrique da Silva in his MMA debut came at UFC on Fox 22 in Sacramento, Calif.

The fight will headline the Fight Pass part of the card prior to the remaining prelims which will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

