UFC 209 PPV Poster Features Woodley-Thompson 2, Nurmagomedov-Ferguson Title Fights

They say a picture is worth a 1,000 words. While that’s not a rule that applies to every single situation, a photograph released by the UFC this week, at least in a collective sense, probably drew 1,000 words from fan responses within the first hour.

On Wednesday, UFC unveiled the official fight poster for the upcoming UFC 209 event, which features the top two currently active fighters in five round matches against the other, with titles on the line in both, as the UFC Welterweight Championship and the interim UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line at the March pay-per-view.

Featured below is the official promotional poster for UFC 209, featuring representation of the scheduled immediate rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, as “The Chosen One” and “Wonderboy” wiil be running back their “Fight of the Night” first Octagon meeting in the co-main event of UFC’s record-breaking and history-making UFC 205 pay-per-view held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Additionally, the likeness of the scheduled interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between the top two fighters in UFC’s current 155-pound division — Khabib Nurmagomeov and Tony Ferguson is also included in the first promotional poster for the big pay-per-view event.

You can check out the first official UFC 209 promotional poster design courtesy of the official Twitter pages of both the UFC and Tyron Woodley below.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 is scheduled to take place on March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.