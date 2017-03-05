UFC 209 Reebok Payouts: Tyron Woodley Leads The Way

The UFC 209 Reebok payouts have been released.

Last night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada UFC 209 took place. The main event featured an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bout between welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. Woodley earned a majority decision to retain his gold.

In the co-main event, David Teymur pulled off an upset win over Lando Vannata. The back-and-forth lightweight match-up went the distance. Despite all three judges scoring the fight for Teymur, the bout was competitive.

Also on the card was the middleweight debut of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. “Suga” took on Daniel Kelly in a bout that also went all three rounds. Kelly spoiled Evans’ first 185-pound scrap with a split decision nod.

In the first fight on the main card, Alistair Overeem slept Mark Hunt in the final round. “The Reem” crushed “Super Samoan” with two devastating knees to the head for the finish.

Below is the full list of Reebok payouts (via MMAJunkie.com):

Tyron Woodley: $40,000 def. Stephen Thompson: $30,000

David Teymur: $2,500 def. Lando Vannata: $2,500

Daniel Kelly: $5,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Amanda Cooper: $2,500

Alistair Overeem: $10,000 def. Mark Hunt: $10,000

Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique: $2,500

Darren Elkins: $15,000 def. Mirsad Bektic: $2,500

Iuri Alcantara: $10,000 def. Luke Sanders: $2,500

Mark Godbeer: $2,500 def. Daniel Spitz: $2,500

Tyson Pedro: $2,500 def. Paul Craig: $2,500

Albert Morales: $2,500 def. Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500