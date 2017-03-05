UFC 209 Results: Tyron Woodley Retains Gold in Stephen Thompson Rematch

The book has been closed on UFC 209.

The results are in and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder has kept his hold on the gold. Tyron Woodley fought Stephen Thompson in a rematch from their UFC 205 title bout that ended in a majority draw. The score totals were once again close, but “The Chosen One” took a majority decision this time.

Woodley vs. Thompson 2 left many fans joining in on a chorus of boos inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The most pivotal moment in the fight came at the end of the final round. The champion surged and dropped the challenger. Thompson survived, but the final round was the deciding factor of the fight.

The co-main event certainly wasn’t lacking on action. Lando Vannata and David Teymur put on a show for the fans in attendance. In the end, it was Teymur’s knees to the body and relentless pressure that earned him a unanimous decision victory.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans failed to nab a victory in his middleweight debut. His opponent, Daniel Kelly, was able to outstrike him and he earned the split decision win.

In the main card opener, Mark Hunt was put to sleep by the vicious knees of Alistair Overeem.

You can see the full UFC 209 results below:

Main Card

Tyron Woodley def. Stephen Thompson via majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)

David Teymur def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Kelly def. Rashad Evans via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cynthia Calvillo def. Amanda Cooper via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 1, 3:19

Alistair Overeem def. Mark Hunt via KO (Knees) – Round 3, 1:44

Prelims

Marcin Tybura def. Luis Henrique via TKO (Strikes) – Round 3, 3:46

Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic via TKO (Head Kick & Strikes) – Round 3, 3:30

Iuri Alcantara def. Luke Sanders via submission (Kneebar) – Round 2, 3:13

Mark Godbeer def. Daniel Spitz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyson Pedro def. Paul Craig via TKO (Elbows) – Round 1, 4:10

Albert Morales def. Andre Soukhamthath via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)