UFC 209 Salaries: Alistair Overeem & Mark Hunt Top List

The UFC 209 salaries are in and two fighters stand alone at the top.

This past Saturday night (March 4) UFC 209 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley defended his gold against Stephen Thompson once again.

This time, “The Chosen One” barely earned the victory. While their first encounter ended in a majority draw, Woodley took a majority decision in the second title bout. Woodley nabbed $500,000 with a $100,000 win bonus included according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Thompson received $380,000.

Despite being in the main event, Woodley and “Wonderboy” could not match the salaries that the two fighters in the main card opener made. Alistair Overeem banked $750,000 as well as his opponent Mark Hunt. “The Reem” iced “Super Samoan” with a third-round knockout via brutal knees to the head.

Below are the UFC 209 salaries:

Tyron Woodley: $500,000 ($100,000 win bonus) def. Stephen Thompson: $380,000

David Teymur: $28,000 ($14,000 win bonus) def. Lando Vannata: $25,000

Daniel Kelly: $54,000 ($27,000 win bonus) def. Rashad Evans: $150,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus) def. Amanda Cooper: $17,000

Alistair Overeem: $750,000 (no win bonus) def. Mark Hunt: $750,000

Marcin Tybura: $72,000 ($36,000 win bonus) def. Luis Henrique: $16,000

Darren Elkins: $92,000 ($46,000 win bonus) def. Mirsad Bektic: $21,000

Iuri Alcantara: $68,000 ($24,000 win bonus) def. Luke Sanders: $12,000

Mark Godbeer: $24,000 ($12,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Spitz: $12,000

Tyson Pedro: $24,000 ($12,000 win bonus) def. Paul Craig: $12,000

Albert Morales: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus) def. Andre Soukhamthath: $10,000