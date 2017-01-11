MMA News
UFC 209 Scores Veterans Ed Herman & Igor Pokrajac to Fight Card

Two fighters with 30 combined UFC bouts between them will square off at UFC 209, as light heavyweights Igor Pokrajac and Ed Herman meet.

Pokrajac (28-13) owns a 4-8 mark inside the Octagon and recently put together a three-fight win streak to earn his way back into the promotion. But last April. he lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz, which marked his fourth straight UFC loss.

Herman (23-12) finds himself in need of a win, as he has alternated wins and losses over his last seven fights, going 3-4. In July of last year, he was knocked out by Nikita Krylov.

UFC 209 takes place March 4 from Las Vegas and features a welterweight championship rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

