UFC 209: Tony Ferguson Asks Who Can Match His Style and Record

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Tony Ferguson will attempt to dispatch and jump the number 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4.

Ferguson currently rides a nine-fight winning streak into this Saturday’s co-headline, interim lightweight championship bout against the dangerous Russian, Nurmagomedov. The fight promises to be one of the closest matchups in recent memory, as two of the most talented fighters in the UFC go head to head.

Waiting at the finish line is the interim gold, which represents a token for one man to challenge current lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the Irishman’s first defence of his title later this year. Both men have committed to lengthy soundbites of disdain for the Irishman, but have more recently locked horns and targeted each other prior to their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

In a video posted by the UFC prior to the event on Saturday, Ferguson, or “El Cucuy”, talks about what makes him unique:

“My style is the best that’s out there man. It’s free flowing, unorthodox and it’s snappy,” says ferguson.

“You come into my city and you’ll get lost, unless you know the detour routes”

This fight is for many the best lightweight matchup conceivable. The pressure is on…

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Says Ryan Bader is ‘Just Irrelevant’

0
Anthony Johnson isn't counting on Ryan Bader to become an elite light heavyweight. "Rumble" is preparing for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title rematch...
video

UFC 209: Tony Ferguson Asks Who Can Match His Style and Record

0
Tony Ferguson will attempt to dispatch and jump the number 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4. Ferguson currently...

Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Sees MMA as a Chance to Turn His Life...

0
Former NFL star Greg Hardy is hoping that his move into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will act as a catalyst for turning his life around. The...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson: ‘I Had to Walk Around Heavier For Tyron Woodley Rematch’

0
Stephen Thompson has been bulking up for his title rematch against Tyron Woodley. "Wonderboy" is fighting Woodley this Saturday (March 4) for the Ultimate Fighting...

Dodson vs. Wineland Announced For UFC Nashville

0
A key bantamweight bout has been added to UFC Nashville. Former two-time flyweight title challenger John Dodson will face the resurgent Eddie Wineland at...