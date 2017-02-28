UFC 209: Tony Ferguson Asks Who Can Match His Style and Record

Tony Ferguson will attempt to dispatch and jump the number 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4.

Ferguson currently rides a nine-fight winning streak into this Saturday’s co-headline, interim lightweight championship bout against the dangerous Russian, Nurmagomedov. The fight promises to be one of the closest matchups in recent memory, as two of the most talented fighters in the UFC go head to head.

Waiting at the finish line is the interim gold, which represents a token for one man to challenge current lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the Irishman’s first defence of his title later this year. Both men have committed to lengthy soundbites of disdain for the Irishman, but have more recently locked horns and targeted each other prior to their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

In a video posted by the UFC prior to the event on Saturday, Ferguson, or “El Cucuy”, talks about what makes him unique:

“My style is the best that’s out there man. It’s free flowing, unorthodox and it’s snappy,” says ferguson. “You come into my city and you’ll get lost, unless you know the detour routes”

This fight is for many the best lightweight matchup conceivable. The pressure is on…