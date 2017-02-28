UFC 209: Top 8 Finishes – Spectacular KOs, Submissions and Technique

With UFC 209 approaching this weekend, the promotion has issued a compilation of the top 8 individual finishes from some of the card’s stars.

The action comes at you live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4. The event is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and co-headlined by the highly anticipated, lightweight interim championship bout featuring the #1 and #2 ranked 155-pounders, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson.

To whet the palette, you can watch the top 8 finishes of a number of fighters on the bill at ‘209. From Mark Hunt’s walk-off knockout to Tony Ferguson’s sublime submission, the video is an excellent catalogue showcasing the depth of talent on the card. To further increase interest, fighters such as Brock Lesnar and Robbie Lawler feature in the video, which you can watch above.

Who can forget that shot, which sent UFC hall-of-famer Chuck Lidell falling to the canvas like a sack of bricks…