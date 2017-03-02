UFC 209: Tyron Woodley to ‘Play T-Ball’ With Stephen Thompson’s Head

Tyron Woodley has respect for his UFC 209 opponent Stephen Thompson.

The two have already spent 25 minutes together inside the Octagon and countless hours preparing for one another outside of it.

But once the they are introduced Saturday night and Woodley’s welterweight title is up for grabs, all bets are off in regards to their relationship with one another.

“It’s fight week, we’re professionals,” he said during an interview on UFC Tonight. “When they lock us in the Octagon, I’m going to play T-ball with his head.”

Woodley, who has been very outspoken about his treatment in the UFC, continued to fuel the fire with UFC president Dana White. The two have traded verbal shots lately, and it doesn’t appear as if the Ferguson, Missouri native is planning on backing down from any of that.

“I called the apple an apple. It takes one to know one,” Woodley said. “You might be a drama queen, yourself.”