UFC 210: Buffalo Plays Host For First Time Since 1995

After over 21 years of absence in the state of New York, the UFC have scheduled their third pay-per-view event in six months (‘210), and their second of this year, since the overturning of the lengthy ban in the state.

During the broadcast of UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday, it was announced that UFC 210 is set to go ahead on Apr. 8 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. No bouts have been confirmed, however.

UFC 210 is the second New York card announced for 2017. The first jaunt to N.Y is UFC 208, scheduled for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 11. Fans on the East Coast are certainly feeling a welcome surge in activity following the overturning of the ban on pro MMA last year.

This event is not the first time that UFC has visited Buffalo, however. Fans may be able to cast their memories back as long as September 1995, where UFC 7 took place at the Memorial Auditorium. The top card of the night featured UFC hall-of-famer Ken Shamrock and UFC 6 champion Oleg Taktarov.