UFC 210: Burgos vs. Rosa Awarded Fight of the Night, Gillespie and Oliveira Also Pick Up Bonuses

Four fighters are $50,000 richer following UFC 210 in Buffalo Saturday night. The event, which took place at the Keybank Center, saw a bizarre co-main event end in controversy, and a main event fight between light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson that ended with a Cormier submission win after an odd, wrestling-heavy approach from feared striker Johnson.

Shane Burgos and Charles Rosa picked up Fight of the Night honors after an exciting affair that saw Burgos bring the fight to the flashy Rosa. Burgos picked up the finish in the third, winning the bout by TKO. For Rosa, it’s his third Fight of the Night award — all of which he has lost.

Charlies Oliveira, meanwhile, picked up a Performance of the Night award for choking out former Bellator MMA lightweight champion “Ill” Will Brooks. That fight opened the UFC 210 main card. And on the Fight Pass preliminary portion of the card, Gregor Gillespie’s knockout of Andrew Holbrook earned him a Performance of the Night bonus as well.