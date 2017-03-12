UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2 – Witness the Power Video

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The UFC have released a teaser for the upcoming light heavyweight championship bout between current title-holder Daniel Cormier, and challenger Anthony Johnson prior to their bout at UFC 210 on April 8. 

UFC 210’s headline clash will be the second time that Cormier and Johnson will meet, following Cormier’s rear-naked choke victory over Johnson at UFC 187 on May 23, 2015. The fight was initially scheduled to be headlined by then champion Jon Jones and “Rumble” Johnson, but a hit-and-run scandal involving Jones saw him stripped of the title and subsequently replaced by Cormier.

Johnson will have the opportunity to both avenge his loss to Cormier, and announce himself to the world as king of the light-heavyweight division come April 8. With Jon Jones’ USADA suspension for testing positive for banned substances set to be lifted on July 9 this year, Cormier will be focused in negating the challenge of Johnson, and booking a rematch against Jones later this year.

In what should be an intriguing clash of styles, UFC 210 promises to be a tough contest with so much at stake.

You can watch the full clip above.

