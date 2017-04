Hear from Anthony Johnson, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman following their performances at open workouts for UFC 210 in Buffalo recently.

Johnson challenges Cormier for the title in the main event, while Mousasi and Weidman – who received a Buffalo Sabres hockey jersey – square off in the co-main.

The highlight package includes some slick slow-motion moments captured on film.