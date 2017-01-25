On Tuesday, UFC confirmed that Daniel Cormier will defend his Light Heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 210.

As announced via their official social media channels this evening, the highly-anticipated rematch between current title holder Daniel Cormier and number one ranked contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will serve as the main event for the UFC 210 pay-per-view scheduled to go down in April.

Cormier is coming off a non-title victory against last-minute replacement opponent Anderson Silva at UFC 200. Johnson is coming off a devastating 1st round knockout of Glover Teixeira at UFC 202. That was his third consecutive knockout for which he earned his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus.

Cormier vs. Johnson 2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, airing live exclusively on pay-per-view. Join us here on 4/8 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 210 PPV.

