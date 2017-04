UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a huge fan of professional wrestling.

Saturday night after sending Anthony Johnson into retirement with a second round submission win at UFC 210, “DC” stole a book from the world of pro wrestling.

Cormier mocked Jimi Manuwa for his “call-out” at Octagon-side and refused to discuss Jon Jones, saying the former champion is “ineligible” to even compete right now.