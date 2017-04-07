UFC 210 Early Weigh-In Results: Daniel Cormier Makes Weight on Second Attempt

The UFC 210 early weigh-ins were not without controversy.

All 26 fighters on tomorrow night’s (April 8) card tipped the scales earlier today. Ultimately all fighters made weight, but an unusual circumstance occurred during Cormier’s weigh-in.

Initially, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion weighed in at 206.2 pounds. That’s 1.2 pounds over the championship weight limit and usually fighters aren’t given a second attempt at tipping the scales for early weigh-ins. Cormier did get the chance and weighed 205 pounds, saving the title bout.

Also, while Cynthia Calvillo and Pearl Gonzalez made weight for their planned strawweight scrap, the fight will not happen. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has pulled Gonzalez due to breast implants.

You can see the full weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Pay-per-view)

Light Heavyweight: Daniel Cormier (205)* vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8)

Middleweight: Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)**

Welterweight: Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Lightweight: Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1)

Featherweight: Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Featherweight: Charles Rosa (145.2) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Lightweight: Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

Women’s Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

Flyweight: Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)

*- Cormier made weight on the second attempt

**- This fight has been canceled due to the NYSAC pulling Gonzalez