UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived.
On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night’s (April 8) event do some last minute preparation before their training camps end. Gegard Mousasi expresses his desire to eat junk food once his fight with Chris Weidman is over. Anthony Johnson talks about the impact Henri Hooft has made on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
The attention then shifts to Daniel Cormier, who takes his family and his team on a trip to Buffalo. The light heavyweight champion also has some fun with his boxing coach Rosendo Sanchez, joking that he pays him too much.
You can read the description of episode two from the official YouTube channel of the UFC below:
“On Episode 2 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman trains a new generation of fighters on his last day of training camp. Opponent Gegard Mousasi breaks down the match-up on a scenic drive to his Leiden gym. Light heavyweight title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson stays focused on his striking, as divisional champ Daniel Cormier packs up for a family trip to Buffalo. UFC 210 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, taking place Saturday, April 8th live on Pay-Per-View.”