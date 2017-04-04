UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived.

On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night’s (April 8) event do some last minute preparation before their training camps end. Gegard Mousasi expresses his desire to eat junk food once his fight with Chris Weidman is over. Anthony Johnson talks about the impact Henri Hooft has made on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The attention then shifts to Daniel Cormier, who takes his family and his team on a trip to Buffalo. The light heavyweight champion also has some fun with his boxing coach Rosendo Sanchez, joking that he pays him too much.

You can read the description of episode two from the official YouTube channel of the UFC below: