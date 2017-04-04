UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived.

On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night’s (April 8) event do some last minute preparation before their training camps end. Gegard Mousasi expresses his desire to eat junk food once his fight with Chris Weidman is over. Anthony Johnson talks about the impact Henri Hooft has made on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The attention then shifts to Daniel Cormier, who takes his family and his team on a trip to Buffalo. The light heavyweight champion also has some fun with his boxing coach Rosendo Sanchez, joking that he pays him too much.

You can read the description of episode two from the official YouTube channel of the UFC below:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman trains a new generation of fighters on his last day of training camp. Opponent Gegard Mousasi breaks down the match-up on a scenic drive to his Leiden gym. Light heavyweight title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson stays focused on his striking, as divisional champ Daniel Cormier packs up for a family trip to Buffalo. UFC 210 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, taking place Saturday, April 8th live on Pay-Per-View.”

LATEST NEWS

Angela Lee

Angela Lee Says Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk Would be a ‘Really Great Opportunity’

0
Angela Lee isn't shying away from the possibility of taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition. Lee is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder....
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik & Joe Rogan For UFC 210 Broadcast

0
The three-man booth rolls along and Dominick Cruz is back calling the action. UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘When I Become Champion, I Want to Retire as Champion’

0
Melvin Manhoef is eyeing Bellator gold and he wants to retire on top. This Saturday night (April 8) inside the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Manhoef...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez Fight: ‘I Don’t See it Being a Good Night...

0
Al Iaquinta isn't worried about ring rust going into his fight with Diego Sanchez. It's actually the opposite. Iaquinta has not fought since April 2015....
video

UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

0
Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived. On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night's (April 8) event do some last minute preparation...