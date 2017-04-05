UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 3): Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson Trade Barbs

It’s time for episode three of UFC 210 Embedded.

On the third episode of the series, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Chris Weidman prepares for his trip to Buffalo along with Gian Villante. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony Johnson verbally spar before their title bout.

“Rumble” and “DC” also meet ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who wishes both men luck. Gegard Mousasi is later seen arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The pay-per-view (PPV) portion of the card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

You can read the description for episode three of UFC 210 embedded from the official YouTube channel of the UFC below: