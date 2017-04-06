UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 4): The Fighters Participate in Media Day

The official YouTube Channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has uploaded episode four of UFC 210 Embedded.

On this episode, Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, Chris Weidman, and Gegard Mousasi take part in media day. The cameras then follow Johnson, who looks for a suit at the last minute. Then, Mousasi goes grocery shopping and reveals he isn’t impressed with buffalo wings.

“The Dreamcatcher” later does some preparation in the athlete workout room with his camp. He said after a long flight he couldn’t train, so he decided to keep the game plan for his fight with Weidman “fresh in the memory.” UFC 210 airs live on pay-per-view this Saturday night (April 8).

You can read the description for episode four of UFC 210 Embedded below: