UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 4): The Fighters Participate in Media Day

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The official YouTube Channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has uploaded episode four of UFC 210 Embedded.

On this episode, Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, Chris Weidman, and Gegard Mousasi take part in media day. The cameras then follow Johnson, who looks for a suit at the last minute. Then, Mousasi goes grocery shopping and reveals he isn’t impressed with buffalo wings.

“The Dreamcatcher” later does some preparation in the athlete workout room with his camp. He said after a long flight he couldn’t train, so he decided to keep the game plan for his fight with Weidman “fresh in the memory.” UFC 210 airs live on pay-per-view this Saturday night (April 8).

You can read the description for episode four of UFC 210 Embedded below:

“On Episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion. UFC 210 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, taking place Saturday, April 8th live on Pay-Per-View.”

