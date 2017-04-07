UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 5): ‘You Guys Care About Jon Jones, We Don’t’

UFC 210 Embedded rolls along with episode five.

In this episode, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi are surprised to receive custom hockey jerseys from the Buffalo Sabres. We then see some footage of the fighters performing during open workouts. Daniel Cormier is shown during a media scrum blasting Jon Jones and warning him not to step inside the Octagon after his title defense against Anthony Johnson.

“Rumble” and Cormier later joke around in the media post-game room. The episode ends with Pearl Gonzalez, followed by Cynthia Calvillo preparing for their bout tomorrow night (April 8), if it actually happens.

Below is a description of the fifth episode from the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC):