UFC 210: Extended Preview Featuring Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

UFC have released an extended preview of the main event of UFC 210 between Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson for the light heavyweight championship.

The event also features an exciting co-main event between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

UFC 210’s headline clash will be the second time that Cormier and Johnson will meet, following Cormier’s rear-naked choke victory over Johnson at UFC 187 on May 23, 2015. The fight was initially scheduled to be headlined by then champion Jon Jones and “Rumble” Johnson, but a hit-and-run scandal involving Jones saw him stripped of the title and subsequently replaced by Cormier.

Johnson will have the opportunity to both avenge his loss to Cormier and announce himself to the world as king of the light-heavyweight division come April 8. With Jon Jones’ USADA suspension for testing positive for banned substances set to be lifted on July 9, Cormier will be focused in negating the challenge of Johnson, and booking a rematch against Jones later this year.

The full UFC 210 card is as follows:

Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson [a]

Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Welterweight Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté

Lightweight Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Welterweight Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos

Lightweight Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green

Lightweight Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook

Women’s Bantamweight Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Featherweight Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre

Flyweight Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

UFC 210 is scheduled for Buffalo, New York live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, April 8.