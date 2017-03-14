UFC 210: Extended Preview Featuring Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC have released an extended preview of the main event of UFC 210 between Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson for the light heavyweight championship.

The event also features an exciting co-main event between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

UFC 210’s headline clash will be the second time that Cormier and Johnson will meet, following Cormier’s rear-naked choke victory over Johnson at UFC 187 on May 23, 2015. The fight was initially scheduled to be headlined by then champion Jon Jones and “Rumble” Johnson, but a hit-and-run scandal involving Jones saw him stripped of the title and subsequently replaced by Cormier.

Johnson will have the opportunity to both avenge his loss to Cormier and announce himself to the world as king of the light-heavyweight division come April 8. With Jon Jones’ USADA suspension for testing positive for banned substances set to be lifted on July 9, Cormier will be focused in negating the challenge of Johnson, and booking a rematch against Jones later this year.

The full UFC 210 card is as follows:

Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson [a]
Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi
Welterweight Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté
Lightweight Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira
Welterweight Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
Featherweight Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos
Lightweight Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green
Lightweight Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook
Women’s Bantamweight Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz
Featherweight Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre
Flyweight Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

UFC 210 is scheduled for Buffalo, New York live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, April 8.

LATEST NEWS

Fedor Emelianenko Reportedly Offered Deal by Polish MMA promotion KSW

0
Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has reportedly been offered a deal to compete with leading Polish promotion KSW. President of the Polish promotion KWS, Marcin...
Val

Valentina Shevchenko: Nunes Turned Down Fight in April, “My Schedule Planned til July”

0
It looks like the rumored women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will have to wait a little longer. Despite a...

Hector Lombard Posts Photos of Scary Looking Car Crash

0
Hector Lombard isn't having much luck in or out of the octagon of late. The former Bellator MMA middleweight champion who was heavily hyped...
video

Fight Night London: UFC Breakdown Video Released Ahead of Card

0
John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet breakdown the upcoming event in a video released by the UFC prior to Fight Night London on...
video

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Deep Sixes SmartTV, Thanks CIA

0
Jason "Mayhem" Miller has drawn more attention for his antics outside of the cage than in it recently, but he has certainly been living...