UFC 210: Magomed Bibulatov Linked to Chechen Dictator Prior to Promotional Debut

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

When former World Series of Fighting flyweight champion Magomed Bibulatov steps into the octagon Saturday at UFC 210, a lot of eyes will be on him. For Bibulatov, it’s his UFC debut, something the undefeated flyweight has been aiming towards for some time. At 13-0, he certainly has the resume to make an impact — but one particular set of eyes that will be watching has a lot of people asking questions.

Per reports by The Buffalo News and Bloody Elbow, the debuting Bibulatov has close ties to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. How close? On the UFC’s official website, “Chaborz” actually refers to the man as his hero.

My hero is our leader, president of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadirov.

While it’s not all that surprising that a fighter (or anyone, really) might list their nation’s leader as a hero, Bibulatov’s association with Kadyrov has raised eyebrows due to the country’s current violent crackdown on homosexuals, accusations of human rights violations, and because of the closeness of their relationship. How close? The nickname Chaborz, which translates to “Bear-Wolf” was actually given to Bibulatov by Kadyrov. Per Tim Graham of The Buffalo News, the Chechan leader staged a press conference when the flyweight signed with the UFC.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow in 2016, the fighter referred to his leader as family, stating “I am proud that I have such a brother.” Bibulatov has attended dinners hosted by the leader.

Kadyrov is no stranger to the fight game: He launched Akhmat Fight Club. However, for the UFC, it seems as if it has a public relations nightmare brewing. Reports out of Chechnya indicate that over a hundred gay men have been rounded up, simply disappeared, in recent weeks. The Kadyrov government’s response? A spokesperson told reporters that if gay men existed in the republic, their families would kill them.

If there were such people in the Chechen republic, law enforcement wouldn’t have a problem with them because their relatives would send them to a place of no return.

How, or if, this impacts Bibulatov’s UFC tenure is anyone’s guess. The full report by Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan is well worth a read.

UFC 210 goes down Saturday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Bibulatov meets Jenel Lausa on the Fight Pass Preliminary portion of the card.

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

0
Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov. He'll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee....
video

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Share Moment After UFC 210 Weigh-Ins

0
In the latest episode of UFC 210 "Embedded," we get all the backstage access needed from Friday's weigh-ins. That includes a moment between Daniel Cormier...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘I Want to be Champion no Matter What’

0
Before Melvin Manhoef rides off into the sunset, he hopes to capture Bellator gold. "No Mercy" understands he doesn't have too much time left in...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is ‘The Stupidest Fight Ever’

0
Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match-up. Tomorrow night (April 8), Mousasi will fight out his...
video

UFC 210: Magomed Bibulatov Linked to Chechen Dictator Prior to Promotional Debut

0
When former World Series of Fighting flyweight champion Magomed Bibulatov steps into the octagon Saturday at UFC 210, a lot of eyes will be...