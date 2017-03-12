UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2 – Make the Ground Shake (Video)

The second instalment of the UFC’s teasers for the upcoming light heavyweight championship bout between current title-holder Daniel Cormier, and challenger Anthony Johnson prior to their bout at UFC 210 on April 8 has been released.

The headline fight of UFC 210 will feature the rematch of “Rumble” Johnson and “DC” following Cormier’s rear-naked choke victory over Johnson at UFC 187 in 2015. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The fight promises to be an intriguing meeting of Cormier’s wrestling prowess and Johnson’s earth-shaking power, which should possess the key ingredients for a classic. With the UFC title currently settled with Cormier, Johnson will have to find a way to deal with the 37-year-old’s strength, and inflict only a second professional MMA defeat on the AKA gym star in order to achieve his aspirations of becoming the champion of the division.

