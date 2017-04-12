UFC 210 Medical Suspensions: Daniel Cormier & Chris Weidman Sit For 45 Days

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Getty

The UFC 210 medical suspensions have been released by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

This past Saturday night (April 8), UFC 210 was held inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The main event featured an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. Cormier retained his gold with a second-round submission win.

Cormier was handed a minimum medical suspension of 45 days pending NYSAC clearance. Chris Weidman will also sit for 45 days following his controversial TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi. You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below:

Daniel Cormier: Suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Anthony Johnson: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Chris Weidman: Suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Pearl Gonzalez: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Patrick Cote: Suspended 45 days

Will Brooks: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Mike De La Torre: Suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Kamaru Usman: Suspended 14 days

Sean Strickland: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Shane Burgos: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Charles Rosa: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Patrick Cummins: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Josh Emmett: Suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Andrew Holbrook: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Jenel Lausa: Suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

