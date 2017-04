Gregor Gillespie might just be two fights deep into his UFC career, but the 21-year-old from New York is on the fast-track.

Gillespie scored a 21-second knockout of Andrew Holbrook Saturday night in the featured attraction to UFC 210’s UFC Fight Pass broadcast.

Last September, he made his Octagon debut with a decision win over Glaico Franca. Gillespie is a former three-time Ring of Combat lightweight champion and has finished seven of his opponents now.