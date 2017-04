If you haven’t heard enough about the UFC 210 main event, here is Joe Rogan offering up his thoughts.

Rogan, who will call the action Saturday from Buffalo on pay-per-view, previews Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier for Cormier’s light heavyweight title.

“DC” won the first encounter, scoring a submission victory. Johnson has been on a roll since, finishing fighters, including Glover Teixeira.