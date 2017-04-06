UFC 210 Predictions: ‘Rumble’ Chasing Ultimate Goal in Buffalo

By
Dana Becker
-
0
UFC 210

The Octagon invades Buffalo for the first time since UFC 7 back in 1995 Saturday night with UFC 210.

In the featured attraction, Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Back in May of last year, “DC” scored a submission win in the third round over Johnson to win the title, which was vacant at that time.

“Rumble” has picked apart each opponent since, setting up the rematch.

The card also features former UFC and Strikeforce champions Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi squaring off, a meeting of one-time title contenders in Thales Alves and Patrick Cote, along with ex-Bellator champion Will Brooks battling Charles Oliveira.

While no Nostradamus, here are my predictions for the event:

UFC Fight Pass Prelim Card

♦ Jenel Lausa over Magomed Bibulatov via decision
♦ Irene Aldana over Katlyn Chookagian via first round TKO
♦ Desmond Green over Josh Emmett via first round submission
♦ Gregor Gillespie over Andrew Holbrook via second round TKO

FOX Sports 1 Prelim Card

♦ Patrick Cummins over Jan Blachowicz via decision
♦ Shane Burgos over Charles Rosa via decision
♦ Kamaru Usman over Sean Strickland via first round KO
♦ Myles Jury over Mike De La Torre via first round submission

Pay-Per-View Main Card

♦ Will Brooks over Charles Oliveira via third round submission
♦ Patrick Cote over Thales Alves via second round submission
♦ Pearl Gonzalez over Cynthia Calvillo via first round TKO
♦ Gegard Mousasi over Chris Weidman via second round submission
♦ Anthony Johnson over Daniel Cormier via first round KO to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...
UFC 210

UFC 210 Predictions: ‘Rumble’ Chasing Ultimate Goal in Buffalo

0
The Octagon invades Buffalo for the first time since UFC 7 back in 1995 Saturday night with UFC 210. In the featured attraction, Daniel Cormier...

Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

0
If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Tests Positive, Removed From UFC 212 vs. Anderson Silva

0
Kelvin Gastelum's chance to take out another future UFC Hall of Fame fighter will have to wait. Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, tested positive...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi: ‘I’m Way Too Technical For Chris Weidman’

0
Gegard Mousasi feels prepared for Chris Weidman's pressure. Mousasi, who holds the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings, battles Weidman...
Travis Browne

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik in The Works For UFC 213 on July 8

0
Travis Browne's next bout may take place in three months. Sources close to the situation have informed MMAFighting.com that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is...