UFC 210 Predictions: ‘Rumble’ Chasing Ultimate Goal in Buffalo

The Octagon invades Buffalo for the first time since UFC 7 back in 1995 Saturday night with UFC 210.

In the featured attraction, Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Back in May of last year, “DC” scored a submission win in the third round over Johnson to win the title, which was vacant at that time.

“Rumble” has picked apart each opponent since, setting up the rematch.

The card also features former UFC and Strikeforce champions Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi squaring off, a meeting of one-time title contenders in Thales Alves and Patrick Cote, along with ex-Bellator champion Will Brooks battling Charles Oliveira.

While no Nostradamus, here are my predictions for the event:

UFC Fight Pass Prelim Card

♦ Jenel Lausa over Magomed Bibulatov via decision

♦ Irene Aldana over Katlyn Chookagian via first round TKO

♦ Desmond Green over Josh Emmett via first round submission

♦ Gregor Gillespie over Andrew Holbrook via second round TKO

FOX Sports 1 Prelim Card

♦ Patrick Cummins over Jan Blachowicz via decision

♦ Shane Burgos over Charles Rosa via decision

♦ Kamaru Usman over Sean Strickland via first round KO

♦ Myles Jury over Mike De La Torre via first round submission

Pay-Per-View Main Card

♦ Will Brooks over Charles Oliveira via third round submission

♦ Patrick Cote over Thales Alves via second round submission

♦ Pearl Gonzalez over Cynthia Calvillo via first round TKO

♦ Gegard Mousasi over Chris Weidman via second round submission

♦ Anthony Johnson over Daniel Cormier via first round KO to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion