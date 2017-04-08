UFC 210 Preliminary Results: Myles Jury Returns in Style Against Mike De La Torre

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Myles Jury
Image Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

The UFC 210 preliminary results are in the books.

The featured bout of the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the prelims saw the returning Myles Jury do battle with Mike De La Torre. Jury took control of the fight early and threatened with a rear-naked choke. He settled for some brutal ground-and-pound, which led to a first-round finish.

Also on the FS1 portion was a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Sean Strickland. Usman was dominant in the fight. Strickland couldn’t get anything going and was fighting defensively after taking a substantial amount of punishment. Usman earned a unanimous decision victory.

You can view the preliminary results below:

Prelims (FS1 Portion)

Featherweight: Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:30

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Featherweight: Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:59

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion)

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:21

Lightweight: Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Female Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

LATEST NEWS

UFC 210

UFC 210 Results: Daniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires

0
UFC 210 isn't likely to be forgotten anytime soon. The event took place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. In the main event, Ultimate...
video

UFC 210: Monumental Victory for Gregor Gillespie

0
Gregor Gillespie might just be two fights deep into his UFC career, but the 21-year-old from New York is on the fast-track. Gillespie scored a...

UFC 210’s Patrick Cummins Shows off Buffalo Battle Scars

0
Patrick Cummins somehow survived a first round onslaught from Jan Blachowicz Saturday night. And Cummins did so in winning fashion. After nearly being finished in the...
Myles Jury

UFC 210 Preliminary Results: Myles Jury Returns in Style Against Mike De La Torre

0
The UFC 210 preliminary results are in the books. The featured bout of the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the prelims saw the returning...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones: ‘I’m Still Debating Whether or Not I Should Take a Warm-up Fight’

0
Jon Jones is ready to compete again, but it may not be for a title right away. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight...