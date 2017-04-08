UFC 210 Preliminary Results: Myles Jury Returns in Style Against Mike De La Torre

The UFC 210 preliminary results are in the books.

The featured bout of the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the prelims saw the returning Myles Jury do battle with Mike De La Torre. Jury took control of the fight early and threatened with a rear-naked choke. He settled for some brutal ground-and-pound, which led to a first-round finish.

Also on the FS1 portion was a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Sean Strickland. Usman was dominant in the fight. Strickland couldn’t get anything going and was fighting defensively after taking a substantial amount of punishment. Usman earned a unanimous decision victory.

You can view the preliminary results below:

Prelims (FS1 Portion)

Featherweight: Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:30

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Featherweight: Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:59

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion)

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:21

Lightweight: Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Female Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)