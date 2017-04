Before the action heads over to pay-per-view tonight, tune in to FOX Sports 1 for the UFC 210 prelims.

Four fights are scheduled for the two-hour broadcast, highlighted by a featherweight meeting between Myles Jury and Mike De La Torre. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Along with Jury-De La Torre, Kamaru Usman faces Sean Strickland at welterweight, Charles Rosa and Shane Burgos meet in a featherweight encounter and light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Jan Blachowicz battle to open the program.