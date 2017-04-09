UFC 210 Reebok Payouts: Daniel Cormier Emerges as Top Earner

The UFC 210 Reebok payouts have been released.
Last night (April 8), UFC 210 took place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. In the main event, Anthony Johnson challenged Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Like their first encounter, Cormier was able to lock in a rear-naked choke to walk away with gold.
When it comes to Reebok payouts, Cormier tops the list. He earned $40,000 for wearing the gear. Johnson comes in second, raking in $30,000. Coming in third are Thiago Alves and Patrick Cote with $20,000. Alves earned a unanimous decision victory over Cote, who retired after the fight.
Keep in mind that Reebok payouts do not include a fighter’s salary or performance bonuses. The payouts are part of the UFC Athlete Outfitting program. You can view the full list of UFC 210 Reebok payouts below:
Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Anthony Johnson: $30,000
Gegard Mousasi: $10,000 def. Chris Weidman: $10,000
Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Pearl Gonzalez: $2,500
Thiago Alves: $20,000 def. Patrick Cote: $20,000
Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Will Brooks: $2,500
Myles Jury: $5,000 def. Mike De La Torre: $5,000
Kamaru Usman: $2,500 def. Sean Strickland: $5,000
Shane Burgos: $2,500 def. Charles Rosa: $2,500
Patrick Cummins: $5,000 def. Jan Blachowicz: $5,000
Desmond Green: $2,500 def. Josh Emmett: $2,500
Gregor Gillespie: $2,500 def. Andrew Holbrook: $2,500
Katlyn Chookagian: $2,500 def. Irene Aldana: $2,500
Magomed Bibulatov: $2,500 def. Jenel Lausa: $2,500