UFC 210 Results: Daniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires

UFC 210 isn’t likely to be forgotten anytime soon.

The event took place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. In the main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier took on Anthony Johnson. This isn’t the first time the two have met. “Rumble” was submitted by Cormier in the third round for the vacant UFC 205-pound title.

Cormier made lightening strike twice as he once again submitted Johnson via the same choke. This time, the champion did it one round quicker. After the fight, an emotional Johnson announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The co-main event was marred by controversy. After about a solid round and a half, drama ensued. Mousasi landed what referee Dan Miragliotta initially deemed an illegal knee to the head. The replays showed that Weidman’s hands appeared to be pulled up just as Mousasi landed the knee.

Miragliotta saw the replay and said the knee was legal, but replays aren’t used in the state of New York. Shortly after, the fight was ruled a technical knockout and Mousasi was awarded the victory to the dismay of the Buffalo crowd.

You can check out the rest of the UFC 210 results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Daniel Cormier def. Anthony Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 3:37

Gegard Mousasi def. Chris Weidman via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – R2, 3:13

Cythnia Calvillo def. Pearl Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 3:45

Thiago Alves def. Patrick Cote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Oliveira def. Will Brooks via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:30

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:30

Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via TKO (strikes) – R3, 1:59

Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook via KO (punches) – R1, 0:21

Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)