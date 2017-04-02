UFC 210’s Gegard Mousasi: ‘I Feel Unstoppable Right Now’

It’s possible that Gegard Mousasi has never been more confident in his abilities than he is now.

The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has seen his share of success in the past, but he has been tearing through Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweights. “The Dreamcatcher” sits at No. 5 in the official 185-pound rankings, while Chris Weidman is ahead of him at the fourth position.

The two are set for an April 8 clash inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for UFC 210. Mousasi told Flo Combat that a win over the “All-American” would put him in prime position for a title shot or a number one contender bout: