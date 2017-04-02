UFC 210’s Gegard Mousasi: ‘I Feel Unstoppable Right Now’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Rey Del Rio

It’s possible that Gegard Mousasi has never been more confident in his abilities than he is now.

The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has seen his share of success in the past, but he has been tearing through Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweights. “The Dreamcatcher” sits at No. 5 in the official 185-pound rankings, while Chris Weidman is ahead of him at the fourth position.

The two are set for an April 8 clash inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for UFC 210. Mousasi told Flo Combat that a win over the “All-American” would put him in prime position for a title shot or a number one contender bout:

“I feel unstoppable right now. I will beat Chris Weidman and get onto the next one. I think my record speaks for itself, and this win over Chris Weidman will solidify that I’m in the top five or top four. It’s funny because time changes things. Two years ago I didn’t feel I belonged in the top five, and now I know I can easily beat anyone in the top five. I get this win and hopefully they give me a shot at the title because it’s not just this win. I have a whole history of winning titles in different organizations. Now I need to get that UFC belt. I’m very confident going into this fight. Weidman is going to be in for a big surprise.”

