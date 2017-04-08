UFC 210’s Patrick Cummins Shows off Buffalo Battle Scars

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Patrick Cummins somehow survived a first round onslaught from Jan Blachowicz Saturday night.

And Cummins did so in winning fashion.

After nearly being finished in the opening five minutes, Cummins recovered and scored a decision victory as part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims from Buffalo.

But he did so at a cost.

The 36-year-old former NCAA wrestler is now 9-4 in his career and 5-3 inside the Octagon.

