UFC 210’s Patrick Cummins Shows off Buffalo Battle Scars

Patrick Cummins somehow survived a first round onslaught from Jan Blachowicz Saturday night.
And Cummins did so in winning fashion.
After nearly being finished in the opening five minutes, Cummins recovered and scored a decision victory as part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims from Buffalo.
But he did so at a cost.
#AmbulanceSelfie Don't worry the mustache is still in tact! #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/he4jMFSam6
— Patrick Cummins (@OfficialDurkin) April 9, 2017
The 36-year-old former NCAA wrestler is now 9-4 in his career and 5-3 inside the Octagon.