UFC 210’s Pearl Gonzalez on Breast Implants: ‘I Don’t Think I Wanted the World to Know’

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Pearl Gonzalez
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Pearl Gonzalez was left slightly upset Friday.

Gonzalez thought her fight with Cynthia Calvillo Saturday at UFC 210 was off due to having breast implants. Hours after the initial news broke, though, the fight was cleared through the New York Athletic Commission.

But not before leaving Gonzalez feeling blue.

“I’ve never heard of such a thing,” Gonzalez said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I’ve put it in my paperwork, I’ve never lied about it, which is when they asked me if I had a surgery, I told them.

“I don’t think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this. I have worked very hard to show how talented I am. I have a lot to bring to this division. And that’s what I would like to be known for.”

Gonzalez has fought seven times before, winning six of them. While many would have been upset by the headlines, the San Diego Combat Academy fighter knows it could help in the long run.

“All media is good media,” Gonzalez said. “So I’m going to ride this wave, and if this helps get me name out there, I’m going to ride it. I’m gonna win tomorrow night. I’m going to show the world not only do I have breast implants, but I’m a talented fighter.”

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

0
Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov. He'll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee....
video

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Share Moment After UFC 210 Weigh-Ins

0
In the latest episode of UFC 210 "Embedded," we get all the backstage access needed from Friday's weigh-ins. That includes a moment between Daniel Cormier...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘I Want to be Champion no Matter What’

0
Before Melvin Manhoef rides off into the sunset, he hopes to capture Bellator gold. "No Mercy" understands he doesn't have too much time left in...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is ‘The Stupidest Fight Ever’

0
Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match-up. Tomorrow night (April 8), Mousasi will fight out his...
video

UFC 210: Magomed Bibulatov Linked to Chechen Dictator Prior to Promotional Debut

0
When former World Series of Fighting flyweight champion Magomed Bibulatov steps into the octagon Saturday at UFC 210, a lot of eyes will be...