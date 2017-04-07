UFC 210’s Pearl Gonzalez on Breast Implants: ‘I Don’t Think I Wanted the World to Know’

Pearl Gonzalez was left slightly upset Friday.

Gonzalez thought her fight with Cynthia Calvillo Saturday at UFC 210 was off due to having breast implants. Hours after the initial news broke, though, the fight was cleared through the New York Athletic Commission.

But not before leaving Gonzalez feeling blue.

“I’ve never heard of such a thing,” Gonzalez said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I’ve put it in my paperwork, I’ve never lied about it, which is when they asked me if I had a surgery, I told them.

“I don’t think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this. I have worked very hard to show how talented I am. I have a lot to bring to this division. And that’s what I would like to be known for.”

Gonzalez has fought seven times before, winning six of them. While many would have been upset by the headlines, the San Diego Combat Academy fighter knows it could help in the long run.

“All media is good media,” Gonzalez said. “So I’m going to ride this wave, and if this helps get me name out there, I’m going to ride it. I’m gonna win tomorrow night. I’m going to show the world not only do I have breast implants, but I’m a talented fighter.”