UFC 210’s Thiago Alves on Failed Lightweight Cut: ‘It Was Hell’

Thiago Alves didn’t have fun cutting down to lightweight.

After suffering a TKO loss at the hands of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim welterweight title holder Carlos Condit, Alves decided to make a change. That change was a move down to lightweight. “Pitbull” would make his 155-pound debut against Jim Miller.

When Alves stepped on the scale during weigh-ins, he missed the weight limit at 162.6 pounds. He’d go on to lose to Miller by unanimous decision inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on the preliminary portion of UFC 205.

For his bout this Saturday night (April 8), Alves returns to the welterweight division. Sharing the Octagon with him on the main card of UFC 210 will be Patrick Cote. During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Alves explained why the cut down to lightweight was a failure: