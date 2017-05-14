UFC 211: Champ Stipe Miocic, Newcomer Rashad Coulter Among Bonus Winners

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Stipe Miocic
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

UFC 211 was unquestionably the biggest card the MMA promotion has put on so far this year. It also more than lived up to expectations, producing a number of fantastic fights, and strong finishes. So with that in mind, there were a lot of options as far as the bonus situation went.

In the end, the UFC announced after the event that heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and Jason Knight would take home the Performance of the Night bonuses. Newcomer Rashad Coulter and opponent Chase Sherman earned the Fight of the Night award.

All four fighters are now $50,000 richer.

Knight (17–2) finished Chas Skelly in the third round of their preliminary card fight via TKO just thirty-nine seconds into the round. After the bout, he called for Dana White to award him a bonus in his post-fight interview. White apparently obliged.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic (17–2) overcame a couple of sharp leg kicks to knock out Junior dos Santos at 2:22 of round number one. That earned him the other Performance of the Night bonus.

Coulter and Sherman put on an incredible back-and-forth war, with Coulter surviving multiple close calls and showing a ton of heart in his UFC debut. Both men were added to the card as replacement fighters, and wound up facing each other. Sherman (10-3) secured the win in the second round, finishing Coulter with an elbow, and likely saving himself from being cut by the promotion in the process. While Coulter drops to 8-2, his debut against Sherman and the extra 50K certainly made for a memorable first trip to the octagon.

There were easily a number of other fights in the running for bonuses at UFC 211, including Frankie Edgar’s demolishing of Yair Rodriguez, and the co-main event battle between champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. Had Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier not ended in a No Contest due to illegal knees, it would have been in the running as well.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Stipe Miocic

UFC 211: Champ Stipe Miocic, Newcomer Rashad Coulter Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC 211 was unquestionably the biggest card the MMA promotion has put on so far this year. It also more than lived up to...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Crushes Junior dos Santos With First Round Knockout

0
The main event of the action-packed UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) featured a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and former...
UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conference in Dallas

1
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a post-fight press conference immediately following UFC 211. The event takes place inside the American Airlines Center...

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Thrashes Jessica Andrade For Successful Title Defense

0
In our co-main event of the evening, reigning women's strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk defends her title against the heavy-hitting challenger Jessica Andrade: Round 1: Joanna opens up...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Leapfrogs Jorge Masvidal With Split Decision Win

1
One of the most anticipated fights on tonight's (Sat. May 13, 2017) card is the bout between No. 5-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and former UFC...

Frankie Edgar Breezes Past Yair Rodriguez With Doctor Stoppage

0
Next up is a featherweight collision between rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez and former two-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar. Round 1: Edgar pushes the action and...
David Branch

Dave Branch Edges Out Krzysztof Jotko For Split Decision Win

0
Opening up the UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) is a middleweight bout between Krzysztof Jotko and Dave Branch. Round 1: Branch throws...
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

1
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise...
video

UFC 211: Cortney Casey Handles Former WSOF Champion Jessica Aguilar

0
There have been no easy outs for Cortney Casey since coming to the UFC in 2015. Her debut inside the Octagon was vs. Joanne Calderwood,...
Eddie Alvarez

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Results

0
We are live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for the preliminary card of UFC 211 live on FX. You can check...