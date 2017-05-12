UFC 211 Breaking News: Jared Gordon Forced Off Card

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Just minutes before weigh-ins were scheduled to begin Friday, UFC 211 prelim fighter Jared Gordon announced he would not be cleared to fight.

Gordon was to meet Michel Quinones in a featherweight fight, marking the debut of “Flash” after appearing on Dana White’s reality series.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting (Saturday),” Gordon posted on social media. “Everything was going smooth (Thursday) night when I turned sick at about 8-9 pm. I was experiencing food poison symptoms.

“I was admitted to the hospital, alongside UFC’s doctor.”

Gordon continued, saying that he likely would have been declared ineligible to compete because of using an IV to help him overcome the food poisoning.

“I was advised to use an IV, by both ER and UFC’s doctor, which would make me ineligible to fight because of USADA’s rules,” he said. “I’m extremely sorry to everyone who were going to attend and or watch. Just another bump in the road.”

