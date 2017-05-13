UFC 211: Cortney Casey Handles Former WSOF Champion Jessica Aguilar

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

There have been no easy outs for Cortney Casey since coming to the UFC in 2015.

Her debut inside the Octagon was vs. Joanne Calderwood, while her second fight was vs. veteran Seo Hee Ham. Casey dropped both via decision, but rebounded with first round finishes in 2016.

Saturday night at UFC 211, the 30-year-old might have earned the biggest win of her career to date, taking a convincing decision over former World Series of Fighting champion Jessica Aguilar in the featured UFC Fight Pass prelim bout.

Casey (7-4) was coming off another decision loss – this time to ex-No. 1 contender Claudia Gadelha – in November. But she had no trouble with Aguilar, a 19-fight winner in her career.

“(Aguilar) wanted a tune-up fight,” Casey said. “I’m not much of a tune-up for anyone. I hope she got what she wanted.”

Aguilar (19-6) had been on the sidelines since 2015 when she was defeated by Gadelha in her UFC debut. Whether it was rust or the constant pressure of Casey, “JAG” was well off her game.

Casey connected with a head-kick that left Aguilar dazed and also landed at a high rate to the face of her opponent.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

0
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise...
video

UFC 211: Cortney Casey Handles Former WSOF Champion Jessica Aguilar

0
There have been no easy outs for Cortney Casey since coming to the UFC in 2015. Her debut inside the Octagon was vs. Joanne Calderwood,...
Eddie Alvarez

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Results

0
We are live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for the preliminary card of UFC 211 live on FX. You can check...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Talks Giving up Soccer Dreams for UFC

0
Jessica Andrade learned of her true calling pretty quickly. A highly skilled table tennis player and aspiring soccer player, Andrade knew she was an athlete...
Chas Skelly

For Chas Skelly, Payday Outweighed Health Risk Against Darren Elkins

0
Chas Skelly had a tough time preparing for a March 2016 showdown with Darren Elkins. Skelly was on a four-fight winning streak going into that...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s New Post-Fight Tradition is Donating to Those in Need

0
Dustin Poirier is giving back to those in need of some help. "The Diamond" will compete against Eddie Alvarez in the biggest fight of his...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on UFC Adding Women’s Flyweights: ‘I Think we Needed This Division’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk recognizes the importance of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) women's flyweight division. Recently, the UFC announced the addition of a women's 125-pound division....
UFC 211 Embedded Episode 6video

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-Ins

0
Episode six of UFC 211 Embedded is here. The cameras follow the UFC 211 fighters in their final days leading up to the weigh-ins. Junior...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Apologizes for Scuffle with Kevin Lee in Statement

0
At Friday's UFC Summer Kickoff press conference in Dallas, an unlikely duo came to blows: Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The pair started things...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Looking to Fight Demetrious Johnson, But Mighty Mouse Isn’t Interested

3
Perhaps lost in the ocean of information that came out of the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference, not to mention the build up to...