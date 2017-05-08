UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘I Got Some F*cking Awesome Sh*t’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
The first episode of UFC 211 Embedded is here.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets episode one started. She enjoys a sweet potato muffin with an iced coffee before she is shown entering the American Top Team (ATT) gym.

We then move on to her opponent, Jessica Andrade. “Bate Estaca” is also shown training for the title bout on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Junior dos Santos is then shown preparing for his heavyweight title bout with champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic’s training session is also seen. He then goes shopping and tells his wife he got some “f*cking awesome sh*t.”

Below is a description of episode one from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:

“On Episode 1 of UFC 211 Embedded, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk follows up a first class flight with a first-class workout in Florida. In Rio de Janeiro, title challenger Jessica Andrade makes a huge family decision and visits with journalists. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos trains alongside other big talents in his quest to recapture the belt, then recruits a very tiny teammate. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp with a new way to bring home gold. UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13 live on Pay-Per-View.”

