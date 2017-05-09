UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘A Few More Days & I Will Shine’

Episode two of UFC 211 Embedded has been uploaded by the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

To get the second episode underway, Stipe Miocic has a little too much fun with his new toys. He puts a small hole in the wall thanks to a slingshot. We then head over to American Top Team (ATT) where Junior dos Santos does some light sparring. The cameras follow Jessica Andrade in her home where she does some chores before going to a local jiu-jitsu tournament.

Finally, Joanna Jedrzejczyk does some last-minute preparation over at ATT before heading to the Mama Asian Noodle Bar. Below is the description for episode two of UFC 211 Embedded:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enjoys the fruits of his recent shopping spree, while opponent Junior dos Santos perfects his striking inside a shrouded Octagon. Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade makes time for housework, a family barbecue and a local jiu-jitsu tournament. Undefeated 125-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts in the final days of her Florida training camp. UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13 live on Pay-Per-View.”