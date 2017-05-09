UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 3): ‘Be Careful, I Can be Angry’

Episode three of UFC 211 Embedded has made its way to the Internet.

On this episode, Junior dos Santos gets some alone time on the beach before he has dinner with his family. Stipe Miocic is training in Ohio before reading some fan mail. Jessica Andrade and her wife are then seen having a playful argument over what clothes she should pack for her trip to Dallas, Texas. When Joanna Jedrzejczyk lands in Hartford, Connecticut, she takes a picture with a state police officer.

The episode ends with Miocic and Jedrzejczyk making appearances on ESPN. Below is a description for episode three of UFC 211 Embedded:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight title challenger and new father Junior dos Santos enjoys the quiet on the beach before a goodbye dinner with family. Divisional champ Stipe Miocic stays focused on the upcoming rematch and answers some fan mail before heading to the airport. Strawweight Jessica Andrade argues with her wife over what to pack for Texas weather, as opponent and champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk says goodbye to her dog curbside. On Monday, the UFC’s heaviest and lightest champions spend a day at ESPN promoting their upcoming bouts, and then it’s on to Dallas, host city for the massive event. UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13 live on Pay-Per-View.”