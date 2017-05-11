UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 4): Champion, Challenger Meet Up

We get an interesting meeting between UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Jessica Andrade highlighted on the fourth installment of UFC 211: Embedded.

Jedrzejczyk defends her title Saturday night in the co-main event vs. Andrade from Dallas. The two, though, run into each other while making their way around the fighter hotel.

Andrade also gives us a sneak peak at the victory dance she has been practicing if she is successful in defeating Jedrzejczyk.

In other moments caught on the behind-the-scenes video blog, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enjoys a card game with his crew, while challenger Junior dos Santos begins focusing in on the main event.

Also, Yair Rodriguez is featured as he talks about his match with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. We also see moments from the recent Ultimate Media Day event.