UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 5): Jessica Andrade Embraces PRIDE FC

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The fifth episode of UFC 211 Embedded has been released and showcases a wide variety of activities involving the stars of Saturday’s event.

Junior dos Santos, who challenges for the heavyweight title, gets in a training session at Guy Mezger’s gym in Texas, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk – a teammate of dos Santos’ at American Top Team – gives us an inside look at her secret weapon.

Also, teammates Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez train together for their bouts, while Stipe Miocic works out with his coaches in a final tune up for the dos Santos fight and defense of his heavyweight title. Miocic also provides us with an inside look at his ice bath to recover from the session.

Finally, Jessica Andrade offers a tribute to the past when she shows us her love and passion for PRIDE FC.

