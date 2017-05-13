UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-Ins

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Episode six of UFC 211 Embedded is here.

The cameras follow the UFC 211 fighters in their final days leading up to the weigh-ins. Junior dos Santos enters Mohler Cryo’s recovery center, while Stipe Miocic heads to Global Life Park in Arlington to throw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game.

Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are then seen doing their own preparation for the early weigh-ins. We then see Yair Rodriguez in a sauna. The episode ends with the early and ceremonial weigh-ins.

Below is a description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC.

“On Episode 6 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight title challenger Junior Dos Santos goes from open workouts to a cryotherapy chamber. Heavyweight champion and collegiate baseball standout Stipe Miocic throws out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game. strawweight challenger Jessica Andrade aims to make weight on Thursday night in anticipation of an early morning, while champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk enlists pool toys to keep her mind off the cut. All of the fighters – including featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Frankie Edgar — hit their target numbers and face off again at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in. UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13 live on Pay-Per-View.”