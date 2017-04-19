UFC 211 Fight Card: ‘Flash’ Gordon Added, Chase Sherman Replaces Jarjis Danho

By
Dana Becker
-
0

A new prelim bout has been added to UFC 211, while another has received a change of fighters.

First, James “Flash” Gordon will get his chance to shine in the Octagon, taking on Michael Quinones. Gordon was spotted by UFC president Dana White on his reality series and enters having lost just one.

The bout will also be the UFC debut for Quinones.

Chase Sherman replaces Jarjis Danho to face Dmitry Poberezhets in a heavyweight fight. Sherman (9-3) is winless over two UFC appearances, while this will be the promotional debut for Poberezhets.

The latest fight card is below:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos – for heavyweight title
Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title
Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal
Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez
Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
Jason Knight vs. Chas Skelly
David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey
Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez
Dmitry Poberezhets vs. Chase Sherman
Jared Gordon vs. Michael Quinones

