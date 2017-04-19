UFC 211 Fight Card: ‘Flash’ Gordon Added, Chase Sherman Replaces Jarjis Danho

A new prelim bout has been added to UFC 211, while another has received a change of fighters.

First, James “Flash” Gordon will get his chance to shine in the Octagon, taking on Michael Quinones. Gordon was spotted by UFC president Dana White on his reality series and enters having lost just one.

The bout will also be the UFC debut for Quinones.

Chase Sherman replaces Jarjis Danho to face Dmitry Poberezhets in a heavyweight fight. Sherman (9-3) is winless over two UFC appearances, while this will be the promotional debut for Poberezhets.

The latest fight card is below: