UFC 211: Former WSOF Two-Division Champ David Branch To Face Krzysztof Jotko

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

It appears the UFC will have another two-division champion in their midst shortly. According to a report by MMAFighting, former WSOF middleweight and light heavyweight champ David Branch will return to the UFC at UFC 211 in May. Branch (20-3) last fought in the promotion back in 2011, and went 2-2 in the UFC overall.

Currently on a ten fight win streak, Branch made quite a name for himself upon arriving in the WSOF. He debuted way back at World Series of Fighting 1 in 2012, and was the promotion’s inaugural and only middleweight champion. In 2015, he also won the WSOF light heavyweight title, and defended both belts, with his final appearance coming at WSOF 34 this past New Year’s Eve, where he defeated Louis Taylor to defend his middleweight strap one last time.

Branch subsequently parted ways with the promotion after something of a public spat. He returns to the UFC having lost just once since his original departure – to Anthony Johnson under the Titan FC banner in 2012.

Welcoming Branch back to the fold will be Krzysztof Jotko (19-1), on a five fight win streak of his own. At 6-1 overall in the UFC, this looks to be a fantastic addition to the UFC 211 card, which now includes the following:

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos
Joanna Jedrzejcyzk vs. Jessica Andrade
Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal
Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola
David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko

UFC 211 takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 13, 2017.

